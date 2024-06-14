Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.84. 48,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,760. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

