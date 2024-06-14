Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $180.02. 147,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

