Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.80. 36,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,912. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $132.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

