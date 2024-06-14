Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,542. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.