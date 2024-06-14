Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Trading Up 0.2%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 71,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 322,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Transphorm Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $297.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.57.

About Transphorm

(Get Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.