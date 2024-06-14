Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 452,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,902. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

