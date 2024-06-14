TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TSYHY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is an increase from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.