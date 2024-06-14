TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.18

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 230508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

TriStar Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.17.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

