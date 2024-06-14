Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $150,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $897,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TYL traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.79. 170,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,322. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $500.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

