Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.86. 16,766,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,943,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.