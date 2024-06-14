Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $96.00 at Citigroup

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a PE ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

