UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,675 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises 4.0% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $75,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $351,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.43. 3,235,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,059. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

