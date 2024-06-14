Ultra Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.05 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $50.05 million and $1.13 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,709.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.35 or 0.00632098 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00074918 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001244 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.13514376 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,011,797.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

