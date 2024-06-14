Uniswap 24-Hour Volume Tops $212.38 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.08 billion and approximately $212.38 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $10.13 or 0.00015161 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00118395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008370 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001481 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

