United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.80 and last traded at $48.84. 2,932,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,268,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.3% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

