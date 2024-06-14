United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $986,220.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $986,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $287.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.25 and a 200 day moving average of $238.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $288.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

