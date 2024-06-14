Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,264,000 after buying an additional 295,701 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

ULH traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $1.26. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $491.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

