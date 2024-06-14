US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Down 67.9% in May

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTWY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. 1,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

