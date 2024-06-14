UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.78

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 564812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Get UWM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UWM

UWM Stock Performance

UWM Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $697.72 million, a P/E ratio of 243.33 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in UWM by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in UWM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in UWM by 30.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 1,424,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter worth about $6,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.