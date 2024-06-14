Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading Down 2.8%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $148.18 and last traded at $149.25. 1,063,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,093,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,428,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

