Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.64. 4,471,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.