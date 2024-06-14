Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the May 15th total of 710,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. 939,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
