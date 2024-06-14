Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the May 15th total of 710,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. 939,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,750,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

