Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 24,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 60,464 shares.The stock last traded at $68.46 and had previously closed at $68.33.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
