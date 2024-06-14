Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 24,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 60,464 shares.The stock last traded at $68.46 and had previously closed at $68.33.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 117,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 56,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,874,000.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

