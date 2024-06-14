Velas Price Tops $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. Velas has a market capitalization of $27.70 million and $818,437.21 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00045097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,600,796,087 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

