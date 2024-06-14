Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 102,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $123,260.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,014. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept Price Performance

VERO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. 72,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.58. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.