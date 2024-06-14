Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $52,425.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYTGet Free Report) Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,631.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karin Eastham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 1st, Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00.

Veracyte Stock Down 1.3 %

Veracyte stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 23.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,779,000 after buying an additional 509,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $11,190,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Veracyte by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $9,586,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Veracyte by 38.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after buying an additional 270,531 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

