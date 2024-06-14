Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $52,425.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,631.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Karin Eastham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00.
Veracyte Stock Down 1.3 %
Veracyte stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Institutional Trading of Veracyte
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 23.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,779,000 after buying an additional 509,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $11,190,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Veracyte by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $9,586,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Veracyte by 38.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after buying an additional 270,531 shares during the last quarter.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
