Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $78,638.40 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Muna Bhanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $32,319.00.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 105.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Veracyte by 6.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

