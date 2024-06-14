Verge (XVG) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $82.97 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,793.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.85 or 0.00649532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00118961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00038030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00255540 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00076061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

