Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,875,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 101,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,706,801. The company has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

