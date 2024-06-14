Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Verra Mobility comprises 1.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Verra Mobility worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,755 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Verra Mobility by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 144,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. 227,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,362. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRRM

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.