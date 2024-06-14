Versarien (LON:VRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 23330398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).
Versarien Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.13.
About Versarien
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
