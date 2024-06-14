Vikram Gupta Sells 258 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $24,535.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.95. The company had a trading volume of 243,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,548. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synaptics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

