Vima LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vima LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Vima LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 3,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,776,000. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $850.73. 741,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $771.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $719.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $516.54 and a 1-year high of $855.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

