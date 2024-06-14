Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.24.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

