Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 323.7% in May

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 323.7% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

CBH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.96. 20,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7,617.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.