Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Quarry LP owned 0.61% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,380.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In other news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of ZTR stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.33. 217,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

