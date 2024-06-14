Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 0.5% Higher

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.69 and last traded at $101.38. 1,808,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,527,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88. The firm has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,138,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

