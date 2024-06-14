WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Acquires A$41,906.45 in Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 28,901 shares of WAM Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$41,906.45 ($27,752.62).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 24,748 shares of WAM Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$35,934.10 ($23,797.41).
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 70,000 shares of WAM Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$114,100.00 ($75,562.91).
WAM Capital Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 30.93, a current ratio of 30.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
WAM Capital Dividend Announcement
About WAM Capital
WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.
