Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $41.32 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00044941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000820 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,065,776 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.