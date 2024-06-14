WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $177.55 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $177.55 million and $4.46 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05298206 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $4,213,510.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

