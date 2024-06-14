Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,046,000 after purchasing an additional 80,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,863,000 after purchasing an additional 714,376 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.35. 3,856,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,568. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

