Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $365,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $572.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $575.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

