Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $21.05 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,085 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,514,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,265. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.42. The stock has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

