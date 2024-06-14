Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $6.04 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Comcast by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,261,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,191,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

