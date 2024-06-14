Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,163 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $185.97. 977,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,634. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.07. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

