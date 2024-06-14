Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 54,470 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,894 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 54,470 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,679,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 32,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 905,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $95,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 1.2 %

ORCL traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.13. 11,321,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average of $115.98. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $142.40.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.