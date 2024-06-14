Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,195 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,082,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,912. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

