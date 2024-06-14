Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) PT Set at C$4.25 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$4.25 price target on Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Western Copper and Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE WRN opened at C$1.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$329.63 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$2.27.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$261,250.00. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

