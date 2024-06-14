WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $37,961.97 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00015252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00118835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008385 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001483 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

