Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $48.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.25.

NYSE WMB opened at $41.52 on Monday. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 712,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,148,000 after purchasing an additional 921,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

